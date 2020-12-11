Writer Katie McElveen held her first dinner party at the age of eight for her parents; four years later, at 12, a subscription to Gourmet Magazine was her favorite Christmas gift. Today, she continues to cook, but will trade her whisk for a reservation on a moment's notice. McElveen has written for dozens of national and regional publications and web sites about travel, food and lifestyle. She has traveled the world in search of new tastes to try. Along the way she has cooked with chefs, blended wine with vintners, stomped grapes, chopped mountains of herbs and always tried to clean her plate. Since moving to South Carolina in the early 1990's, Katie has traveled from the upstate to the Lowcountry interviewing chefs, farmers, food service workers, wine makers and home cooks for national and regional books, magazines, newspapers and web sites.
South Carolina's freshest fish and seafood restaurants from Hilton Head Island to Myrtle Beach and everywhere in between.