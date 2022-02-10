Kathryn O'Shea-Evans is a freelance writer whose work is frequently published in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, House Beautiful, Elle Decor, and numerous other publications. She is the author of Veranda: Elements of Beauty (October 2020), Veranda: A Room of One's Own (April 2019) and many co-authored titles for Rizzoli New York. She has appeared as a guest lifestyle expert on The Today Show, The Meredith Vieira Show, Fox & Friends, The Travel Channel, CBS, The Weather Channel, and MSNBC. Every summer, Kathryn is an instructor at the Columbia Publishing Course, at Columbia University's School of Journalism. Kathryn holds a master's in journalism from Harvard University's Extension School. Follow Kathryn on Instagram at @KathrynOSheaEvans and on Twitter at @ThePluckyOne.