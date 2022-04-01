Katherine Owen

Katherine Owen is a writer and editor with a passion for home design. In her 10+ years of experience, she's covered everything from cozy Southern cottages to fresh farmhouses to sprawling mountain retreats. Her work has been featured in Southern Living, Birmingham Magazine, The Atlantic, Boulder Lifestyle, Log & Timber Home Living, and more. Find her at katherinegowen.com.
The Top Porch Decorating Mistakes to Avoid, According to an Interior Designer
Article
Sometimes less really is more.
Advertisement
5 Things a Southerner Never Throws Away
Article
Spring cleaning is no match sentimental Southerners.
14 Hidden Storage Spots in Your Home for Easy Organization
Gallery
Are you putting these hidden spaces to work?
5 Things You Didn't Know About 'Sweet Home Alabama'
Video
Just how big of a Melanie Carmichael fan are you?
Is It Too Late To Prune My Roses?
Article
Here's what to do if spring caught you by surprise.
3 Rules You Should Totally Break When Choosing Paint Colors
Article
Rules are made to be broken, after all.
These Farmhouse Paint Colors Will Never Go Out of Style
Gallery
And they're not all white.
Advertisement
The Easiest Plants to Grow From Clippings
Article
A quick snip is often the easiest way to grow.
16 Laundry Room Ideas We're Obsessed With
Gallery
It's possibly the hardest working space in the home. Give it some decorating TLC.
These Farmhouse Paint Colors Will Never Go Out of Style
Gallery
And they're not all white.
The Easiest Plants to Grow From Clippings
Article
A quick snip is often the easiest way to grow.
16 Laundry Room Ideas We're Obsessed With
Gallery
It's possibly the hardest working space in the home. Give it some decorating TLC.
You Can't Go Wrong with These Greige Paint Colors for Refreshing Your Home in 2022
Gallery
Swatches that prove greige stands the test of time.
Is My Dog Sleeping Too Much?
Article
Should we really let sleeping dogs lie?
Advertisement
Gray and White Kitchen Ideas We Love
Gallery
This clean color combo never goes out of style.
This Nashville Couple Showed Us How to Downsize in Style
Gallery
They spent years planning before they broke ground.
5 Things You Should Never Apologize For—And the One You Should
Video
Sometimes, "sorry!" just slips out. Here's what to say instead.
The Dreamiest Bedroom Paint Colors for Creating a Soothing Escape
Gallery
From the bright and bold to the totally toned down, these hues add instant style to any bedroom.
7 Holiday Decorating Mistakes That Are Actually Dangerous
Video
'Tis the season to be merry, but be wary of these surprisingly common holiday decor disasters.
These Are Signs Your Dog Might Have Anxiety
Article
Might be time to have man's best friend checked out….
These Will Be the Top Exterior Paint Color Trends of 2022
Video
Dial up the curb appeal with one of these three big trends.
Advertisement
Interior Paint Trends You're Going To See Everywhere in 2022
Video
Get ready to go green!
40 Southern Chicken Names for Your Favorite Bird
Gallery
Could it get any more Southern than a chicken named Flannery?
Butcher Block Countertops: The Good, The Bad, The Answers to Your Burning Questions (Literally!)
Article
From how to care for it to whether or not you can put a hot pan on it, here's what you need to know.
Dog Breeds You're Probably Mispronouncing
Gallery
Say it with us: Belgian MAL-in-wah.
15 of the Cutest Dog Breeds
Gallery
Watch out–these breeds will steal your heart with just one look.
Have You Heard of These 15 Rare Dog Breeds?
Gallery
Test your canine knowledge with these breeds you're not likely to find at your average dog park.
The Best Paint Colors for Kitchen Islands
Gallery
From cool and classic to bright and bold, these shades can set the tone for the whole room.
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com