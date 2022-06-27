Kate Dingwall
Kate Dingwall is a freelance writer whose work focuses on food, drinks, and travel. She is based in Toronto and holds a Wine & Spirits Education Trust Level III qualification.
Born and raised in Canada, Dingwall began her career at FLARE Magazine, one of Canada's top fashion magazines. Since then, she's been published in a variety of outlets, including Liquor.com, The Spruce Eats, AskMen, The Bourbon Review, Culture Trip, DuJour Magazine, Eater, Forbes, Maxim, and VinePair.
Kate has a Master's in fine arts from McMaster University and a Master's in luxury brand management from Savannah College of Art & Design.
