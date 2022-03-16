Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites. With an interest in the use of color, texture, and presentation, she develops recipes that are intended to surprise and delight the recipients of these dishes, both from a visual standpoint and a flavor experience.
Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms 
Fresh and full of flavor, this pasta recipe is sure to be a hit.
Sausage-Pimiento Cheese Pasta Rollups
Pimiento cheese and pasta? Yes, please!
One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta
A springtime dinner recipe you'll want to make all year round.
Smoky Sausage-and-Collard Stuffed Shells
Step up your stuffed shells game with this decadent recipe.
Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham
A colorful, light, and fresh pasta recipe that feels like a treat, but is easy to make.
Cranberry-Apple Cider
Fall gatherings just got a little warmer with a big batch of this cider.
Bourbon-Cider Mule
1
It's cider season!
Apple Cider Shandy
Say cheers to autumn!
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
This creamy crab dip is coming in hot (and bubbly).
Watermelon Sangría
Simple, but impressive.
Honeydew Mojitos
A fresh new cocktail for summers on the porch.
Melon Slushies
Cool down this summer with colorful melon cocktails.
Simple Pan-Seared Fish
Dinner in a snap.
Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
Embrace the flavors of the season with this creamy pasta dish.
Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice
This fresh and light seafood dinner will make your weeknight.
Shrimp Cake Sandwiches
Step up your summer sandwich game with fresh shrimp cakes.
Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls
Mix up your weeknight with this delicious dinner bowl.
Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon
This colorful radish dish will brighten any weeknight dinner table.
Sesame-Soy Asparagus
This bright green side comes together in 15 minutes
Carrot-and-Cabbage Slaw with Sunflower Seeds
There is a new slaw recipe to add to your weeknight lineup.
