Karen Clark Rasberry
Karen Clark Rasberry is the author of two books, A Southernmost Journey and Travelers in Search of Vacancy. Travelers in Search of Vacancy received an IPPY award for the best non-fiction book in the South. She is also co-author of the children's book I Live in Laurel. Her writing has been published in Country and Country Extra magazines as well as Mississippi Magazine. Karen was a popular humor/nostalgia columnist for the Review of Jones County and the Laurel-Leader Call newspapers for over a decade. Her columns have been recognized by the Mississippi Press Association's Better Newspaper Awards. She is a retired Realtor who resides in Laurel and Ocean Springs, Mississippi, with her husband Phil. She is the mother of two children, Clark Rasberry, a doctor of physical therapy, and Erin Napier, host of HGTV's hit series Home Town.