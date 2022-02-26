Kara Franker

A leader in the travel and tourism industry, Kara Franker has served in executive leadership roles for several destinations. A seasoned journalist, Kara has been featured as a travel expert for Southern Living, Coastal Living, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Travel Channel, Travelocity, Orbitz, HGTV, Huffington Post, and more. Additionally, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of several luxury lifestyle print magazines in the Palm Beach, Aspen, and Miami markets for the award-winning Modern Luxury network of publications.
