Kara Franker

We've rounded up some of the best beaches in Florida that will make you feel like you've sailed to the Caribbean.
Ready to escape to a secret island? Florida is full of hundreds (maybe even thousands!) of them, but we're revealing 10 of our favorite hidden gems. Pack your sense of adventure and make sure you have access to a boat. You're going to need both.
With its rich history, pirate-loving culture, and hot restaurant scene, Tampa is a coastal city where old meets new.
An under-the-radar beach town with a wealth of restaurants, shopping, great hotels, and excursions.
While Key West may have more bars than beaches, here are the island's best beach spots for a day spent in the sun and surf.
Ready for an adventure? Forget following the crowds. From secret gardens to wildlife havens, here's 10 must-visit secret spots in Florida.
Ready for a romantic getaway? From secluded beaches to lush gardens, these Florida destinations will make your heart flutter.
Marathon, Fl -- One of the best water views in the state during sunset is from the Sunset Grill & Bar in Marathon, Fl. Photo by Peter W Cross
Eat your way through the best waterfront restaurants in the Sunshine State. These spots pair Florida's water views with delicious food.
10 Best Hotels in Key West
From historic gems to funky boutique properties, Key West has a hotel for every style of traveler. Here are some of the best.