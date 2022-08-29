Julia Skinner, PhD

Dr. Julia Skinner is the founder of Root, Atlanta's fermentation and food history company, and the author of Our Fermented Lives (Storey publishing, foreword by Sandor Katz). She has over 15 years teaching experience, and published her first article in 2008. She won two 40 Under 40 awards, and multiple creative residencies, in support of her work.
Highlights
Founder of Root, Atlanta's fermentation and food history company
Georgia Trend and Atlanta Business Chronicle 2020 class of 40 Under 40
Author of Our Fermented Lives and Afternoon Tea: A History
Featured in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Insider, Atlanta Magazine, Washington Post, and other outlets