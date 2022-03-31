Julia Reed

A native of Greenville, Mississippi, Julia Reed was a well-known journalist, writer, commentator, and humorist. She was a contributing editor for Southern Living, Elle Décor, Garden and Gun and wrote for Vogue, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other publications. Julia was the daughter of Judy and Clarke Reed. Her mother was a native of Nashville; her father, a businessman and leader of the Mississippi Republican Party. Julia Reed covered a variety of topics that involved food, women's fashion, entertaining, Southern culture, etiquette, home design, and more. She was a born storyteller and a brilliant writer, and she used her talents to produce half a dozen books and hundreds of articles, including many for Southern Living. (1960-2020)
Perfect Beef Tenderloin
New!
Roast beef tenderloin is a show stopper that transforms any dinner into a special occasion.
Advertisement
Cheese Dreams Recipe
5
These cheesy gems will be the first appetizer to disappear.
Buttery Toasted Pecans
New!
The ideal little nibble for last-minute party planners.
Lump Crab Mornay
New!
This creamy dip is sure to be a hit at your next party. Julia adapted this creamy dip from a recipe in Bayou Cuisine by St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Indianola, Mississippi.
Pecan Bourbon Balls Recipe
New!
You won't be able to resist these pecan-coated boozy bites this holiday season.
Reese Witherspoon's Southern Charm
Gallery
The Nashville native opens up to Julia Reed about family, her favorite hometown foods, and the Southern women who have inspired her every step of the way
A. Hays Town Award: The Preservation Resource Center
Gallery
Since 1974, New Orleans' PRC has been revitalizing entire neighborhoods with grassroots restoration work—expanding their efforts with each year. On the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Julia Reed checks in on the revitalization of the Holy Cross neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward
Advertisement
A. Hays Town Award: The Preservation Resource Center
Gallery
Since 1974, New Orleans' PRC has been revitalizing entire neighborhoods with grassroots restoration work—expanding their efforts with each year. On the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Julia Reed checks in on the revitalization of the Holy Cross neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com