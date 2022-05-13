Julia Levy

Julia is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living.
Strawberry Crêpes
Whether served for breakfast or dessert, this dish is sure to impress.
Loaded Deviled Eggs
Like a loaded potato, but better.
Cast-Iron Potato Kugel
This savory and sweet casserole gets a lift from a Southerner's favorite pan.
Spinach and Mushroom Frittata
Breakfast is served.
Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail
It's sheer salty-sweet perfection.
Ravioli Lasagna
The comfort food twist pasta lovers didn't know they were missing.
Instant Pot Chicken and Rice
Plus, it's ready in under an hour.
Instant Pot Baked Ziti
A comforting weeknight meal in a pinch.
Leftover Turkey Rice Soup
Proof the best part about Thanksgiving might be the leftovers.
Harvest Punch
It's punch bowl season, y'all.
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
The hearty dish your chilly evenings need.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Cheesy, spicy, and creamy—just make sure your chips are up for the challenge.
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
This dish takes you back in the best way.
Instant Pot Applesauce
Delicious enough to be apple butter, but with the texture of applesauce.
Instant Pot Pulled Pork Chili
In reality, it took your Instant Pot less than two hours.
Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole
Breakfast served in an instant.
Peach Milkshake
Sweet summertime.
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
The comfort food everyone dreams about.
Summer Orzo Salad
This is the summery, tomato- and cucumber-packed salad of your dreams.
Air-Fryer Tilapia With Smoky Tartar Sauce
The fish of the day is now super easy to make for dinner.
Strawberry Cheesecake Salad
This spin on strawberry cheesecake has all the flavor and none of the fuss.
Beefy Nacho Casserole
Just go ahead and budget for seconds. You're going to want to go round two on this one.
Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
A little sweet, a little spicy, these Honey BBQ Wings are the best of both worlds.
Air Fryer Bloomin' Onion
This crispy, blooming dish is addicting,
Air Fryer Donuts
So impressive, no one will believe they didn't come from a donut shop.
