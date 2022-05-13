Julia Levy

Skip to content Top Navigation
Whether served for breakfast or dessert, this dish is sure to impress.
Like a loaded potato, but better.
This savory and sweet casserole gets a lift from a Southerner's favorite pan.
It's sheer salty-sweet perfection.
The comfort food twist pasta lovers didn't know they were missing.
Plus, it's ready in under an hour.
A comforting weeknight meal in a pinch.
Proof the best part about Thanksgiving might be the leftovers.
It's punch bowl season, y'all.
The hearty dish your chilly evenings need.
Cheesy, spicy, and creamy—just make sure your chips are up for the challenge.
This dish takes you back in the best way.
Delicious enough to be apple butter, but with the texture of applesauce.
In reality, it took your Instant Pot less than two hours.
Breakfast served in an instant.
The comfort food everyone dreams about.
This is the summery, tomato- and cucumber-packed salad of your dreams.
The fish of the day is now super easy to make for dinner.
This spin on strawberry cheesecake has all the flavor and none of the fuss.
Just go ahead and budget for seconds. You're going to want to go round two on this one.
A little sweet, a little spicy, these Honey BBQ Wings are the best of both worlds.
This crispy, blooming dish is addicting,
So impressive, no one will believe they didn't come from a donut shop.
