Julia Dowling Rutland
Julia is a writer and culinary professional with expertise in the food, travel, publishing, and marketing industries. Her specialized skills include project development, recipe development, styling, and media demonstration. Julia has deep knowledge of cooking principals, is passionate about consumer education, and skilled in savvy story packaging. Connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and at juliarutland.com.