John Somerall

John Somerall is a highly trained professional chef with over a decade of cooking and recipe writing experience. John has a passion for all things related to food. He has a profound understanding of what makes food taste great and look amazing, while also being able to translate difficult recipes into manageable feats for the home cook. Although John is no longer testing and writing recipes for Dotdash Meredith brands, he is still an active private chef and freelance recipe tester and developer.
How to Make Whipped Cream
Everything you need to know to make whipped cream so dreamy you'll want to eat it straight from the bowl.
Spicy Baked Snapper, Greens, and Carrots in Parchment
Dinner is in the bag (or parchment packet).
Smoky-Sweet Baked Salmon in Parchment
Steam up dinner in parchment packets for a quick and light way to enjoy a fresh catch.
Lemony Baked Cod, Potatoes, and Artichokes in Parchment
Unwrap dinner!
New-Fashioned Banana Pudding
We're giving Mama's old-fashioned recipe some new competition.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars
An easy way to enjoy banana pudding.
Banana Pudding Pie
Serve up banana pudding in pie form to impress at the cookout.
Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream
Homemade whipped cream will always taste better than store-bought.
1
