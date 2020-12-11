Courtesy of Joey Skladany
Joey is a writer, editor, TV/radio personality, lifestyle expert, former entertainment publicist, and author of Basic Bitchen. Prior to becoming a writer, Joey was a publicist at TLC. He was most recently editor-at-large of CBS Interactive's Chowhound where he managed the site's food and travel editorial content. Currently, he is owner and CEO of Beyond Basic LLC and a contributor to dozens of digital lifestyle brands. His work has appeared in People, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Food52, Apartment Therapy, and more.