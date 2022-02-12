Jocelyn Delk Adams is the founder, author, and national television personality behind the food website Grandbaby-Cakes.com, which serves millions of readers per year. Grandbaby Cakes gives her family's - particularly her grandmother's - cherished generational recipes a modern spin while preserving their original charm and spirit. Jocelyn is a regular food contributor on TODAY and Good Morning America; along with Food Network shows "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Santa's Baking Blizzard" as a guest judge. Jocelyn has also appeared on the pages of PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens Magazine, O (The Oprah) Magazine, Essence, Bon Appetit, Southern Living Magazine, as well as many others publications.