Jocelyn Delk Adams is the founder, author, and national television personality behind the food website Grandbaby-Cakes.com, which serves millions of readers per year. Grandbaby Cakes gives her family's - particularly her grandmother's - cherished generational recipes a modern spin while preserving their original charm and spirit. Jocelyn is a regular food contributor on TODAY and Good Morning America; along with Food Network shows "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Santa's Baking Blizzard" as a guest judge. Jocelyn has also appeared on the pages of PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens Magazine, O (The Oprah) Magazine, Essence, Bon Appetit, Southern Living Magazine, as well as many others publications.
Big Mama's Egg Pie
This recipe comes from author, Jocelyn Adams of Grandbaby Cakes.
Jocelyn Delk Adams Shares the Story Behind Her Grandmother's Egg Pie
Forget sky-high desserts. For Jocelyn Delk Adams, author of the cookbook and blog Grandbaby Cakes, a much more sentimental and humble recipe takes center stage.
