Joanna Linberg

Joanna is a home editor and writer, which means she's spent more than 15 years touring, interviewing designers, and writing about fabulous homes across the nation for publications like Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Sunset. She's also overseen the design of two showhouses, appeared on live TV as an expert on indoor and outdoor décor, and spent a professional "gap year" with a custom drapery company in Nashville. Her favorite question to ask designers is "Who is your favorite artist?"