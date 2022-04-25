JoAnn Clevenger
For nearly 40 years, New Orleans' Upperline Restaurant showcased founder JoAnn Clevenger's vibrant art collection and effusive hostessing. While Clevenger came up with dishes for Upperline's traditional menu, including the fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp rémoulade that became a New Orleans staple, she was never the chef. Clevenger was known for being present in the dining rooms, greeting and socializing with customers. She has been named a finalist for the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Restaurateur award for four years in a row. She and her family made the difficult decision to close Upperline in 2021.