Jill Schildhouse
Jill Schildhouse
Jill Schildhouse
With more than 20 years of experience contributing to top-tier print and digital publications, Jill's byline regularly appears in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, Fodor's, Brides, Clean Eating, Better Nutrition, Taste of Home, Reader's Digest, and more. She began her publishing career in 2000, as the associate editor of Food Product Design magazine, and then served as editor-in-chief of a AAA travel magazine from 2011-2014. Today, Jill is a full-time freelance writer who spends about a quarter of her time traveling, and has visited 36 countries to date.