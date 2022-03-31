Jill O'Connor

Jill O'Connor is a Le Cordon Bleu trained pastry chef with over 25 years experience in food writing and recipe development. She is the author of seven cookbooks and her book Sticky, Chewy, Messy, Gooey: Desserts for the Serious Sweet Tooth was named one of the 25 Best of the Best cookbooks for Food & Wine magazine in 2008. For the last 10 years she has been a monthly contributor to the food page of the San Diego Union Tribune and her work has been published in magazines including Southern Living, Fine Cooking, Food & Wine, and Bon Appetit.
Mixed Nut Brittle Recipe

Nut brittle is the ideal treat to give as a gift or to fill your own candy dish at home
Christmas Butter Mints Recipe

No proper Southern shower is complete without a candy dish brimming with delicate buttermints.
Peppermint Divinity Recipe

We've tweaked our usual old fashioned divinity recipe by swapping out the nuts for crushed peppermint candies.
Sour Cream Flag Cake Recipe

This pretty and patriotic dessert has a sour cream cake base, vanilla-sour cream frosting, and fresh berries.
Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream Recipe

If fun is what you're looking for, this simple cake, enlivened with cream soda and confetti sprinkles, will make your day.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream Recipe

The cakes are brushed twice with a tangy lime syrup easily made with melted frozen limeade concentrate.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake Recipe

This three-tiered beauty is so much easier to make than it looks.
Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake Recipe

This buttery vanilla layer cake is swathed in a creamy toffee frosting.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake Recipe

This Banana Pudding Poke Cake is rich and delicious, bursting with fresh banana flavor and big enough to feed a crowd.
