Jill O'Connor

Nut brittle is the ideal treat to give as a gift or to fill your own candy dish at home
No proper Southern shower is complete without a candy dish brimming with delicate buttermints.
We've tweaked our usual old fashioned divinity recipe by swapping out the nuts for crushed peppermint candies.
This pretty and patriotic dessert has a sour cream cake base, vanilla-sour cream frosting, and fresh berries.
If fun is what you're looking for, this simple cake, enlivened with cream soda and confetti sprinkles, will make your day.
The cakes are brushed twice with a tangy lime syrup easily made with melted frozen limeade concentrate.
This three-tiered beauty is so much easier to make than it looks.
This buttery vanilla layer cake is swathed in a creamy toffee frosting.
This Banana Pudding Poke Cake is rich and delicious, bursting with fresh banana flavor and big enough to feed a crowd.