Jessica Ritz

Jessica Ritz is Los Angeles-based freelance journalist with a professional background in architectural history and historic preservation. An incurable generalist, she contributes to a range of print and digital media outlets, mostly covering design, culture, food, and travel, as well as whatever else she can learn about while dragging along her two kids and TV writer/producer husband. Jessica has a B.A. in Art History and American Studies from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, and a M.A. in Urban Planning from UCLA. Follow her on Instagram and see more work at www.jessnritz.com.
10 Beach Towns You Can Actually Afford to Buy a House In
Gallery
Whether you're making it your second or permanent home, these picturesque coastal getaways have it all: gorgeous beaches, charming downtowns – and
Advertisement
8 Home Upgrades That Always Pay Off, According to the Pros
Article
Whether you're planning to sell in the near future or down the road, you might want to consider directing your renovation dollars toward things you—and your future bank account—will enjoy.
5 Reasons to Pass on a Fixer Upper
Article
While they might sound good in theory (You can save money and build that farmhouse-style kitchen of your dreams!) fixer uppers often come with some serious baggage. Are you up for the challenge?
4 Home Improvements that Surprisingly Don't Add Value
Article
Thinking of selling your home? Doing less might actually earn you more in the long run.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com