Jessica Harlan

Jessica Harlan is a cookbook author, food writer, recipe developer, and culinary educator. With over 30 years of experience in the food world, she welcomes the opportunity to help make food and cooking fun, approachable, and accessible.



Highlights



Nearly 30 years of experience as a food writer and culinary expert

Author of nine cookbooks, including Ramen to the Rescue, Homemade Condiments, and Mason Jar Lunches

Contributor to Yahoo!, Allrecipes.com, Clean Eating, Tasting Table, and more

Recipe developer and tester for major food brands and products



Jessica has been writing about food, cooking, and kitchen equipment for more than 25 years. Her first job, as an editor for a gourmet food trade magazine, took her from judging a hot sauce competition in Albuquerque, NM to touring olive oil factories in Italy, with plenty of delicious stops in between. From there, she scored an insider's view of the cooking equipment industry as an editor and reporter for a housewares industry magazine. After earning a culinary arts diploma from the Institute of Culinary Education, Jessica began developing recipes for publications and for leading food brands, later parlaying her recipe-development expertise into writing a number of cookbooks, including Ramen to the Rescue, The Little Book of Takoyaki, and Homemade Condiments.