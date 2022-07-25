Jessica Hanners
Jessica has over two decades experience in the Hospitality industry. She has since completed her Bachelor's in Hospitality Management from the University of Alabama and gained her Culinary Arts degree from Johnson and Wales University. She has worked in restaurants all over the country including Charlotte, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Portland Oregon. She was the Executive Chef of the Souper Jenny Restaurant Group in Atlanta, Georgia, for nearly a decade. Most recently, she has brought her passion for food back to her home in Alabama with Homecoming Cafe and Country store specializing in eclectic Southern cuisine, as well as Homecoming Sideshow, a food truck featuring seasonally inspired takes on classic Americana with international flare.