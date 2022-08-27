Jessica Farthing is a multi-award winning freelance writer with work in BBC Travel, Fodor's, Southern Living, Eat This, Not That, Eating Well, Insider and many more. She's most inspired by food, travel and interesting people.
Jessica teaches courses on freelancing, recently at the Pat Conroy Literary Center and the Eastern conference of the Society of American Travel Writers. For her article published by BBC Travel, Jessica won the 2022 Travel Writing Award from the American Society of Journalists and Authors. She plans to publish her first book on freelancing at the end of 2022, with on demand courses available on her website at that time. When she isn't writing, Jessica is on the boat enjoying the Lowcountry lifestyle or riding her (too many) horses. Her three older children and husband Paul are her joy in life and accompany Jessica for many of her adventures. She lives in Savannah, Georgia.