Jessica B. Harris

Jessica B. Harris, considered by many to be one of the ranking authorities on the food of the African Diaspora, is the author, editor, or translator of eighteen books including twelve cookbooks documenting the foodways of the African Diaspora. Harris consults internationally and conceptualized the award-winning cafeteria of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. She is currently leading the Culinary Institute of America's new African Diaspora Foodways initiative. Dr. Harris is also lead curator for the exhibit African/American: Making the Nation's Table to be presented by New York's Museum of Food and Drink in 2022. In 2021, Time Magazine selected her for the TIME100, their annual list of the hundred most influential people in the world.
Strawberry-Avocado Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing
Culinary historian Jessica B. Harris shares a spring strawberry salad recipe.
Gâteau de Sirop (Syrup Cake)
Jessica B. Harris on how this Louisiana specialty lets an iconic Southern ingredient shine.
Jessica B. Harris on the Meaning and Principles of Kwanzaa
For many African Americans, this is a time to honor the past, look toward the future, and feast with loved ones. 
Any-Season Succotash
A celebratory side dish that you can make any time of year.
Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast
Fit for a celebration.
Jessica B. Harris' Harvard Beets
This holiday calls for nostalgia in a can.
Spicy Vinegar
A dash of homemade spicy vinegar is a great addition to any dish.
Jessica B. Harris' Mixed Greens
These leafy vegetables are as much a staple around the world as they are in the South.
Jessica B. Harris' Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
It might not be the only way to enjoy green tomatoes, but it is the best.
The Mission of Opal Lee, Fort Worth's Grandmother of Juneteenth
Ms. Opal harnesses all her force trying to create a nationwide federal holiday.
Jessica B. Harris' Peanut Brittle
Jessica Harris' Red Rice
This classic Lowcountry dish takes many forms, and it started inWest Africa.
Remembering Leah Chase, the Queen of Creole Cuisine
June marks one year since New Orleans culinary legend Leah Chase passed away at age 96.
The Grey in Savannah Voted The South's Best Local Restaurant 2020
Mashama Bailey returns home and proves food can bring people together.
