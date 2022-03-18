Jennifer Bradley Franklin is a multi-platform journalist and author, specializing in travel, food, celebrities, interiors, and other lifestyle topics. Her work appears in the Wall Street Journal, Conde Nast Traveler, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, USA Today, Delta SKY, Southern Living, People, Food Network, and a host of others. She's also the founding Editor-in-Chief of GaBiz, a business magazine published by Atlanta magazine, and a senior contributing editor for Simply Buckhead. When she's not learning the art of gnocchi-making with a Florentine master chef or taking a surf lesson in Australia, Jennifer loves exploring new restaurants in her hometown. One of her greatest accomplishments was writing about poverty, hunger, and other weighty issues facing America's youth in her co-authored book, Make it ZERO. Jennifer holds a journalism degree from the University of Georgia's Grady College, lives in Atlanta with her husband and two adorable fur-babies, and is always happy for an excuse to hop on a plane or scout out the perfect cup of coffee. Connect with her on Instagram and see more at jenniferbradleyfranklin.com.