Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager is the cohost of the fourth hour of the Today show with Hoda Kotb and the founder of the Today book club, Read with Jenna. She is the coauthor of the #1 New York Times bestselling Ana's Story and two children's books that she wrote with her mother, Laura—Our Great Big Backyard and Read All About It—as well as the #1 New York Times bestseller Sisters First, written with her sister, Barbara, in both adult and children's editions. The former first daughter and granddaughter was born and raised in Texas. She lives with her husband and three children in New York City. Jenna is Editor-At-Large of Southern Living. Find her on Instagram and Facebook and find her books here.
Jenna Bush Hager on Her Grandmother's Needlepoint Stockings– and Missing Her At Christmas
Article
Keeping her grandmother's spirit alive.
Advertisement
Joanna Gaines and Jenna Bush Hager on Why Motherhood is 'Everything'
Video
The exclusive Southern Living interview.
Jenna Bush Hager's Letter To Her Daughters This Mother's Day
Article
Jenna Bush Hager Hosts a Texas Fiesta
Gallery
Jenna heads home to host a dinner party for her girlfriends.
Laid-Back Lake Look
Article
Let's go to the lake! Editor-at-Large jenna Bush Hager reflects on laid-back summer fun cooling off on Lake Travis and gives us some lake outfit inspiration.
Reese Witherspoon on the Secrets of Southern Style
Article
The Nashville native knows what Southern women want: ladylike dresses, great jeans, and pretty stationery—and she delivers them in her new store, Draper james. Jenna Bush Hager sits down with the star to talk fashion and family ties.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com