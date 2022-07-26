Jen Karetnick
Jen Karetnick has been a passionate, award-winning food critic, writer, editor, educator, and gardener for the past three decades. She holds two MFA degrees in creative writing and worked in the hospitality industry for a decade. She weaves her creative writing education and hospitality background into everything she pens. She has written 21 books, including four cookbooks and four guidebooks. One of her co-authored cookbooks, Raw Food/Real World, is featured in the Netflix documentary Bad Vegan.
Jen's freelance writing has appeared widely in publications all over the world including Allrecipes, TheAtlantic.com, BobVila.com, The Counter, EatingWell.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, HuffPost, Insider, Miami Herald, NPR, Shondaland, and USA Today as well as many flight magazines. She frequently appears as a guest expert on Linda Gassenheimer's "Food News & Views" show on public radio.
In addition to writing, Jen develops recipes and tests appliances. An award-winning poet, essayist, and educator, she gives readings and cookbook demonstrations, participates in panels and workshops, and attends conferences all over the world.
Based in Miami, she farmed a historic backyard mango grove for two decades before moving to another historic home in a nearby bird sanctuary, where she now grows citrus and vegetables.
