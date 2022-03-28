Jeanne Lyons Davis

Jeanne Lyons Davis is a seasoned magazine editor, crackerjack copywriter, and interior designer. She hails from Louisiana (with the Tabasco tolerance to prove it) and spent more than a decade living in 5 states from sea to shining sea. She's been an editor and contributor for shelter magazines, including Southern Living, Country Living, Architectural Digest, and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. She was the lead corporate copywriter for home retail brands Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel.
If You're Thinking About Painting Your House Dark, There Are a Few Things To Consider First
Video
The latest trend? Home exteriors are going to the dark side. Here's what you need to know before picking up a paint brush.
Burning Question: Should You Hang a TV Over the Fireplace?
Video
Faux pas or functional choice? Hang on.
South Louisiana Still Needs Us: Learn About the Bayou Fund and How You Can Help 
Article
After Hurricane Ida devastated the Gulf Coast, Melissa M. Martin of Mosquito Supper Club launched the Bayou Fund to help the vulnerable community she calls home.
A 1970s Florida Ranch Gets a Bright and Charming Transformation
Video
A stuck-in-the-seventies home celebrates its rambling roots.
An Unlikely Ode to the Holiday Southern Pear Salad—And the Moms Who Made It
Article
Both adored and deplored, the one recipe that always managed to serve serious holiday magic.
Old-Fashioned Christmas Traditions That Deserve a Comeback
Video
This season, try some traditions from yesteryear to make new memories and cue some serious nostalgia.
We Love: Birmingham's The Collins Bar
Article
Get Reese Witherspoon's Red Carpet Look
Gallery
Nashville-based makeup artist Amy Lynn Larwig imagines what we might find inside Reese's red carpet-worthy makeup bag on awards nights.
Go Sleek & Sultry with Inspiration from Faye Dunaway
Gallery
Orlando makeup artist Jillian Caro imagines what we'd find inside movie star Faye Dunaway's modern-day makeup bag.
A Modern Take on Joanne Woodward's 1950s Look
Gallery
Athens-based makeup artist Jennifer Duvall imagines what we'd find inside the makeup bag of the Southern starlet—aka Mrs. Paul Newman.
Happy 75th, Nylon!
Article
