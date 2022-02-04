Jeanne Dozier Clayton

Director of Photography

Jeanne is the Director of Photography at Southern Living. She oversees all photo assignments for the magazine for a range of topics including home interiors, travel, gardens, style, and food. Working with story editors, photo editors, and the creative director, she is committed to finding the right photographer and stylist team for each assignment, utilizing staff as well as an ever-growing community of freelance artists. She manages correspondence between shoot subjects and teams from story inception to shoot. She directs photography shoots in person and from afar as they happen to assure that images are high quality and on brand - she is a firm believer in attention to detail. Jeanne joined the Southern Living team in 2010, but prior to that, she was a photo editor at Southern Progress Custom Publishing, Time Inc Content Solutions, and Health magazine.



She has spent 20+ years managing talent, negotiating budgets, and worrying about the weather, but occasionally she gets to do her very favorite thing, which is sit on the beach with a cocktail and a stack of magazines (it's too bright on the beach to scroll). Jeanne lives in Birmingham, Alabama with 2 children, 2 cats, 2 dogs and 1 husband.