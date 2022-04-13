Jasmine Smith

Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester for Dotdash Meredith. She pursued her culinary passion and graduated with a B.A. in Culinary Nutrition at Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine worked on the line at multiple farm-to-table restaurants and was selected for the James Beard Foundation: Women in Culinary Leadership Program. In addition to her working in test kitchens, Jasmine is a freelance culinary producer for a variety of food festivals and non-profits.
Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastries
These deliciously simple breakfast pastries can be made ahead and stored on hand for up to two weeks.
Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn
This popcorn recipe is over-the-top amazing.
Apricot-Glazed Ham
This year, forego the usual pineapple in favor of an apricot and mustard glaze.
Maple-Bourbon Glazed Ham
Say cheers to this festive holiday ham.
Peppermint Pie
This cool, creamy dessert showcases the most festive holiday duo: peppermint and chocolate.
Gruyère Scalloped Potatoes
This recipe just took scalloped potatoes to the next level.
Buttermilk Cornbread
Hear us out.
Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
Fatty bacon, crispy Parm, and plenty of garlic make these beans easy to love.
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
We've got your signature fall breakfast hot off the griddle.
Soft Pumpkin Cookies
The anytime pumpkin pick-me-up we all need this fall.
Jasmine Smith's Rice and Beans
This unexpected Thanksgiving side-dish is full of flavor.
No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies 
Step away from the oven
Trail Mix Bites
The perfect boost of energy in two bites.
Salted Caramel Popcorn Bars
Perfect as is or great with personalized additions.
Skillet-Roasted Carrots
Celebrate a fresh bounty of rainbow carrots.
Cinnamon-Raisin Almond Butter Dip 
This dip is so simple, the kids can whip it up after school.
Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops
From raspberry-peach to blueberry cobbler, there is no wrong combination for these sweet treats.
Blueberry-Plum Pops
Frozen treats for the kids and kids-at-heart.
Spiced Plum Compote
Our other favorite stone-fruit combines with yogurt and granola for the perfect snack.
Sparkling Plum Punch
A big batch recipe that celebrates all we love about plums.
Simple Roasted Okra
Don't be intimidated by this seasonal produce.
Beer-Battered Fish
Fry up a batch, and you'll be as popular as the fisherman who caught it.
Blueberry Galette
If you're a fan of pie, you'll love this blueberry galette recipe. It's surprisingly easy to make thanks to puff pastry, and makes even out-of-season berries taste jammy and rich.
Cherry Delight
It's no wonder this community cookbook classic stood the test of time.
Beet-Goat Cheese Dip
This colorful dip is perfect for friends (or just yourself.)
