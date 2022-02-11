Jane Borden

Jane Borden is an author, humorist, journalist, and editor who has been writing professionally for nearly two decades, including for The New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, The Washington Post, and Southern Living, among other outlets. Her first book (I Totally Meant to Do That, 2011) was memoir. Her second book (Cults Like US: How Doomsday Drives America, 2023) is about the history of apocalypticism in the United States. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
