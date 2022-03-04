Jacquelyn White is a content writer and strategist based out of Asheville, North Carolina. She has over 8 years of experience writing about various topics across industries with a focus on lifestyle, personal finance, design, and health content. She has been published in Southern Living, Cooking Light, TheStreet, and The Knot.
After graduating from college with a concentration in writing, Jacquelyn went on to produce content and lead digital content strategies for clients in a variety of industries. Most notably, she spent two years writing about interior design and almost three years writing patient-facing content for a statewide hospital system, including leading the consumer content program during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She continues to be passionate about translating subject matter expertise into an easily-digestible content that's helpful to the average reader.
Jacquelyn attended Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York and graduated with a Bachelor of the Arts in Writing, with minors in English Literature and Art History. During this time, she published several pieces of fiction, as well as personal and academic essays in both art and commercial magazines.