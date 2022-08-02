Jacqueline Gulledge is a contributing writer for Southern Living. She has more than 15 years of experience in national and local news. She specializes in video production, field producing, and digital and TV writing. Jacqueline spent more than 5 years covering the latest environmental news and focused her attention on philanthropic causes, gardening, how-to informational articles, nature and food. She also creates multimedia content that features her love of adventure travel around the world.
She covered stories on philanthropy, environment, travel, business, health and culture/diversity. She loves the outdoors, especially hiking. She even completed a 70-mile solo hike in Torres Del Paine National Park in Patagonia and a solo hike to Trolltunga in Norway. Her other interests include traveling internationally. She's been to six continents and more than 25 countries. Jacqueline attended the University of Georgia and majored in Broadcast News with a minor in Sociology. She was enrolled in the Honors College program and earned a 4.0 GPA in her major and 3.6 GPA overall. She graduated in less than 4 years and was a Presidential Scholar and on the Dean's List. She currently lives in Atlanta.