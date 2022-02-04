Ivy Odom

Editorial Producer
Ivy is an Editorial Producer for Dotdash Meredith and hosts an array of lifestyle videos. She also authors a bi-monthly recipe column for Southern Living. Ivy has over four years of experience as on-camera talent across multiple platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, television, and other social channels, as well as extensive producing and editing experience for TikTok.

Ivy earned a B.S.F.C.S. in Consumer Journalism and a B.A. in Spanish from The University of Georgia and graduated first in her class from the culinary arts program at L'Academie de Cuisine. Ivy grew up in Moultrie, Georgia and now lives in Birmingham, Alabama, where it's a really fun place to be a Georgia Bulldawg.
King Cake Beignets
1
We have a feeling that these King Cake Beignets will make their way onto your Fat Tuesday menu for years to come.
Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata
New!
Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom shares dinner party pointers that involve one showstopping recipe; a few shortcuts; and plenty of time to eat, drink, and be merry
Ivy Odom's Lacy Cornbread 
2
Serve up this crispy cornbread with all your favorite sides this Thanksgiving.
Pimiento Queso Fundido
2
Tailgating is a family tradition for Hey Y'all host and Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom
Turkey Salad Recipe
1
Trust us, you'll have this new recipe memorized in no time.
4th of July Firecracker Punch
New!
Liven up any bash with this tasty punch.
Crispy Cereal-and-Berry Bars
New!
Freeze-dried berries give these cereal bars a seasonal twist.
Black-Eyed Susan Slushies
New!
Cool off on hot days with these bright drinks.
Hot Brown Party Rolls
1
Don't just save this recipe for The Derby. It needs to be at all your gatherings.
Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon
New!
There is no such thing as too many strawberries in this delicious salad.
Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea
New!
Switch up your sweet tea routine with seasonal berries.
Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
3
Not much effort is needed for this pretty (and delicious) dessert.
Birthday Cake in a Jar
3
Celebrate the people you love with an individual mason jar filled with birthday cake.
White Chocolate Fortune Cookies
New!
Print out your favorite quotes, sayings, or personalized messages to place inside the sweet treats.
Really Good Fruitcake
New!
Let us make the case that a Southern fruitcake recipe can actually be delicious.
Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
1
Try it once, and you'll never go back to the store-bought version.
Triple B Milk Punch
New!
B is for bourbon, brandy, and buttermilk.
White Christmas Pavlovas
1
Get into the holiday spirit with fluffy, white pavlovas.
Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette
New!
When you need a versatile dressing, turn to vinaigrette.
Coconut Bourbon Spritz
New!
We combined coconut and bourbon in one delicious and bubbly cocktail.
Pimiento Pepper Jelly BLT
New!
We just gave the classic sandwich a serious Southern upgrade.
Pineapple-Pepper Slaw
New!
This colorful and crunchy pineapple and cabbage slaw will be a star any night of the week.
Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp
1
This recipe is an ode to summer getaways.
Spiffed-Up Orange-Rosé Spritzer
New!
The hotter months in the South call for a refreshing drink that’s light and fizzy. Enter the wine spritzer.
