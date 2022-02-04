Editorial ProducerIvy is an Editorial Producer for Dotdash Meredith and hosts an array of lifestyle videos. She also authors a bi-monthly recipe column for Southern Living. Ivy has over four years of experience as on-camera talent across multiple platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, television, and other social channels, as well as extensive producing and editing experience for TikTok. Ivy earned a B.S.F.C.S. in Consumer Journalism and a B.A. in Spanish from The University of Georgia and graduated first in her class from the culinary arts program at L’Academie de Cuisine. Ivy grew up in Moultrie, Georgia and now lives in Birmingham, Alabama, where it’s a really fun place to be a Georgia Bulldawg.
