Fannie Flagg is an actress, comedian, producer, and Southern author whose fiction often focuses on small-town life with strong female characters. Flagg is best-known for her work, Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle-Stop Café, which was made into the film Fried Green Tomatoes. Fannie Flagg was born and raised in Alabama. She had a passion for writing at an early age, and at age 19 she began writing and producing television specials. She is the bestselling author of Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man; Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe; Welcome to the World, Baby Girl!; Standing in the Rainbow; A Redbird Christmas; Can't Wait to Get to Heaven; I Still Dream About You; The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion; and The Whole Town's Talking. Flagg's script for the movie Fried Green Tomatoes was nominated for an Academy Award and the Writers Guild of America Award and won the highly regarded Scripter Award for best screenplay of the year. Fannie Flagg is the winner of the Harper Lee Prize. She lives in Alabama and California. Find her book at sites.prh.com/fannie-flagg-books.