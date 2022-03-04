Emily Nunn Headshot
Emily Nunn
Emily Nunn is a freelance food writer and home-cooking evangelist living in Atlanta. She worked for over a decade at The New Yorker, where she was an arts editor covering both theater and restaurants (she created Tables for Two, the magazine's restaurant column) and as an award winning features reporter at the Chicago Tribune. Her writing has been featured in Vogue, Men's Vogue, Elle, Details, Departures, Food and Wine, Real Simple, and the Chicago Tribune Magazine, among other publications. She is the author of The Comfort Food Diaries, a memoir, and has a popular newsletter, The Department of Salad, which has been featured in Fortune magazine, The Boston Globe, the Wall Street Journal, The Art of Eating, Outside magazine, and the London Telegraph, among other publications.