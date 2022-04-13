Emily Nabors Hall

Skip to content Top Navigation
We can't get enough of this classic combo.
An elegant twist on a breakfast casserole, this Eggs Benedict Casserole is perfect for entertaining.
This recipe is impressive enough for company but easy enough for a weeknight.
No one needs to know you didn't make the dough yourself.
This lightened up BBQ sauce is a must try.
Brown butter and blondies are a match made in dessert heaven.
Dress up your hash browns by making a fancy frittata.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of waking up to mimosas.
Let us introduce you to the most Southern salad you’ll ever meet.
We’ve taken a classic Bloody Mary and given it a big Southern upgrade.
This is not your Grandmother's Ambrosia Salad.
This Cinnamon Roll Strata is destined to be a bright spot in your day.
We may have just discovered the best way to cook beef tenderloin.
During the holidays, we go all-out for every course—including the hors d'oeuvres.
The swirl of colorful filling results in a dish that not only looks beautiful, but is laced with flavor in each bite.
The seafood lovers in your crowd will simply love this small-bite appetizer that goes big on flavor.
Give your guests something to talk about by serving a platter of these mushroom stuffed phyllo cups.
Did you think crostini could only be made from bread? Think again.
These bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers are sure to please everyone.
Fall's gorgeous pears shine in this stunning and delicious party appetizer.
Pull out your vintage copper molds and in just twenty minutes, you can make a cranberry mold that will jiggle its way into the hearts of your dinner guests.
Go beyond the iconic canned sauce this year with this easy cranberry orange relish.
Even Grandma will be pleased with how this rosemary-infused cranberry chutney looks in her heirloom cut-glass bowl.
Rum, brown sugar, and warming spices: what's not to love?
Why just have a cocktail when you can have a cocktail dessert?
