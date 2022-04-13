Emily Nabors Hall

Emily Nabors Hall is a recipe developer and food stylist with Dotdash Meredith. Her love of baking began as a passion project after college, but she transitioned her hobby into a career in food media in 2012 by accepting a role as a food styling assistant. That opportunity opened the door to professional recipe development. In the years since, she has honed her craft at the Meredith Food Studios, producing recipes that have been featured in hundreds of magazines, both as a food stylist and recipe developer. She lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband and two children.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots Recipe
New!
We can't get enough of this classic combo.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
1
An elegant twist on a breakfast casserole, this Eggs Benedict Casserole is perfect for entertaining.
Creamy Rice with Scallops Recipe
4
This recipe is impressive enough for company but easy enough for a weeknight.
Focaccia With Ricotta and Crispy Herbs
New!
No one needs to know you didn't make the dough yourself.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
New!
This lightened up BBQ sauce is a must try.
Best Brown Butter Blondies
New!
Brown butter and blondies are a match made in dessert heaven.
Hash Brown Frittata
1
Dress up your hash browns by making a fancy frittata.
Pomegranate Mimosa
New!
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of waking up to mimosas.
Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette Recipe
New!
Let us introduce you to the most Southern salad you’ll ever meet.
Bourbon Bloody Marys
New!
We’ve taken a classic Bloody Mary and given it a big Southern upgrade.
Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever
New!
This is not your Grandmother's Ambrosia Salad.
Cinnamon Roll Strata
New!
This Cinnamon Roll Strata is destined to be a bright spot in your day.
Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
5
We may have just discovered the best way to cook beef tenderloin.
Coffee-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Crostini
New!
During the holidays, we go all-out for every course—including the hors d'oeuvres.
Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables
New!
The swirl of colorful filling results in a dish that not only looks beautiful, but is laced with flavor in each bite.
Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs
New!
The seafood lovers in your crowd will simply love this small-bite appetizer that goes big on flavor.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
New!
Give your guests something to talk about by serving a platter of these mushroom stuffed phyllo cups.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
New!
Did you think crostini could only be made from bread? Think again.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
New!
These bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers are sure to please everyone.
Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts
1
Fall's gorgeous pears shine in this stunning and delicious party appetizer.
Spiced Cranberry Mold
1
Pull out your vintage copper molds and in just twenty minutes, you can make a cranberry mold that will jiggle its way into the hearts of your dinner guests.
Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish
New!
Go beyond the iconic canned sauce this year with this easy cranberry orange relish.
Spritzed Cranberry Chutney
2
Even Grandma will be pleased with how this rosemary-infused cranberry chutney looks in her heirloom cut-glass bowl.
Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding
1
Rum, brown sugar, and warming spices: what's not to love?
Old-Fashioned Trifle
New!
Why just have a cocktail when you can have a cocktail dessert?
