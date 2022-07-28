Emily Monaco

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Southern Living
Southern Living
Food and Recipes
Culture and Lifestyle
Style
Holidays & Occasions
Home
Gardening Ideas
News
Video
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Southern Living Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Southern Living
Southern Living
Southern Living
Search
Explore
Explore
The Best New Haircuts to Try in 2022
The Best New Haircuts to Try in 2022
Here are the haircuts you'll be seeing everywhere this year.
Read More
How To Season a Cast-Iron Skillet
How To Season a Cast-Iron Skillet
Learn how to season this Southern kitchen staple.
Read More
50 Thoughtful Messages for a Meaningful Thank You Note
50 Thoughtful Messages for a Meaningful Thank You Note
Not sure what to write in a thank you card? Here's how to show your gratitude with a handwritten note.
Read More
Food and Recipes
Food and Recipes
See All Food and Recipes
4 Easy Ways to Tell if an Egg Has Gone Bad
4 Easy Ways to Tell if an Egg Has Gone Bad
It’s not all in the senses, but they sure can help.
Recipes
Quick and Easy Dinner
Kitchen Assistant
Casserole
Holiday and Occasion Food
Slow Cooker Recipes
Desserts
Healthy and Light
Side Dishes
Party Food and Drink
Appetizers
Meat
Breakfast
BBQ
Drinks
What's Cooking
Culture and Lifestyle
Culture and Lifestyle
See All Culture and Lifestyle
70 Cute and Funny Nicknames For Your Best Friends
70 Cute and Funny Nicknames For Your Best Friends
Let your besties know how much they mean to you with one of these unique nicknames.
Quotes and Sayings
Biscuits and Jam Podcast
Travel
Pets
Healthy Living
Coastal Living
Style
Style
See All Style
The Coziest Winter Nail Colors for January 2022
The Coziest Winter Nail Colors for January 2022
The beginning of a new year often has us all feeling like starting off fresh by taking on better habits, getting rid of old ones, and—most commonly—changing up our look. While others are hitting the squats and going into the salon for a pixie cut, why not start slow and steady with a cozy winter manicure in a color that feels new to you? It takes only a little courage to step outside your usual OPI Lincoln Park After Dark or Essie Bordeaux, which is all you need to kick 2022 off on a fanciful foot. From new wintry takes on classic dark nail colors to unique pops of color that'll have you feeling the opposite of boring, these are the best nail colors to try this January and tick off all the way into spring.
Beauty
Hair
Fashion
Short Hairstyles
Nails
Medium Hairstyles
Skincare
Long Hairstyles
Holidays & Occasions
Holidays & Occasions
See All Holidays & Occasions
Thanksgiving
Gifts
Christmas
Mother's Day
Hanukkah
New Year's
Easter
Mardi Gras
4th of July
Weddings
Home
Home
See All Home
16 Kitchen Design Trends Southern Designers Predict Will Be Everywhere in 2022
16 Kitchen Design Trends Southern Designers Predict Will Be Everywhere in 2022
There's no denying how the pandemic fundamentally changed the world—including how we live (and work) inside our homes. An overall trend toward celebrating the history and originality of our homes is displacing ultramodern aesthetics and sharp lines as we all look to create cozier, colorful, more personalized spaces that better suit our lifestyles. We're turning away from big-box stores and toward vintage items—first, out of necessity due to supply-chain issues, and now, for design reasons—to add charm and character to every room in the house, including the kitchen. Here, interior designers from around the South share their predictions for what's trending in kitchen design for 2022 and beyond.
Home Decor Ideas
Idea Houses
Kitchen Design
Before & After Photos
Bathroom Design
Curb Appeal
Bedroom Design
DIY Home Decor
Color Palettes & Paint
House Plans & Builders
Inspired Communities
Gardening Ideas
Gardening Ideas
See All Gardening Ideas
If You Keep Finding Ladybugs in Your House, Here's What You Need to Know
If You Keep Finding Ladybugs in Your House, Here's What You Need to Know
Plus a few strategies for keeping them out-of-doors
Container Gardening
Gardening Flowers
Fruit, Vegetable & Herb Gardens
Garden Pests
Plant Guides A-Z
Indoor Plants
Fall Plants
Landscaping Ideas
The Grumpy Gardener
News
News
See All News
Celebrities
Local News
Video
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Southern Living Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Emily Monaco
Emily Monaco
Emily Monaco
Share
Emily Monaco
Emily Monaco has been writing about food and culture for over 15 years. A specialist in the intersection between food and history, she has a particular affection for cheese.
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Southern Living
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.southernliving.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.