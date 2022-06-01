Emily Monaco
Emily Monaco is a freelance food writer based in Paris, who has been writing about food and culture for over 15 years. A specialist in the intersection between food and history, she has a particular affection for cheese.
Emily Monaco graduated from the American University of Paris in 2009 with a degree in Global Communications, and she earned her Master's degree with honors from the Sorbonne in 2013. After earning her Master's degree from the Sorbonne, Emily began writing professionally and has since appeared in publications including the BBC, Food & Wine, Saveur, Atlas Obscura, and more. She is the co-host of the Terroir Podcast, which delves deep into the cultural and historical significance of France's regional cuisines, and she is a board member of the France chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier.
You can follow her adventures here on Instagram.
