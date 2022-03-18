Elizabeth Sweet

The experts agree: Less is more.
Advertisement
Say goodbye to white kitchens, patterned tile, and uniform walls, among other things.
Designer Katherine Melvin weighs-in.
Plus a hard truth on your intended deadline.
Plus where they shop!
Hint: It's not all about the fixer-uppers.
Designers weigh in.
Advertisement
If fewer walls equals more confusion about what goes where, read on.
Designer-approved shades to help you achieve just the look you're after, whether it's a dramatic statement or a neutral and warm welcome.