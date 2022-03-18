Elizabeth Sweet

Elizabeth Sweet is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's School of Journalism and Savannah College of Art & Design's Interior Design Masters program. She is proud to have worked in editorial departments for both Chicago Home + Garden Magazine and Better Homes & Gardens, and has 12 years of experience in the field. Her words have appeared in the pages of Southern Living Magazine and websites for Better Homes and Gardens, House Beautiful, Chicago Magazine, Dwell, and more. Find her at elizabethsweet.com and on Instagram.
