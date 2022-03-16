Elizabeth Hutchison Hicklin

A former magazine editor, Elizabeth is a Southern lifestyle writer with more than fifteen years of experience. Her work covering Southern food, arts and culture, travel, and interiors has appeared in the pages of national publications, including Southern Living, Coastal Living, Garden & Gun, and The New York Times, among others.

After graduating from Clemson University in 2008 with a degree in Literature, Elizabeth worked as an intern in the Homes department at Southern Living before accepting a full-time position as an editor at Garden & Gun. For the next decade, Elizabeth researched, reported, wrote, and edited hundreds of stories chronicling life in the contemporary South—topics including historic home renovations, must-visit vacation destinations, up-and-coming designers, master gardeners, award-winning chefs, fine artists, and makers of all types. In 2017, she left Charleston for Nashville, where she began working as an independent writer and freelance editor.
8 Cooking Rules All Southerners Live By, According to Nathalie Dupree
Article
A matriarch of modern Southern cooking on the general rules all good cooks follow.
Advertisement
8 Tips for Scoring the Best Secondhand Décor, According to a Serious Collector
Article
It adds charm that a shiny new piece just can't replicate.
How to Shop for a Rug Like a Designer
Article
Designer-backed tips and tricks to help you find the right rug and have fun doing it.
Goo Goo Cluster Opens Wonka-esque New Shop in Downtown Nashville
Video
It'll make you feel like a kid again.
Before and After: See This 848-Square-Foot Apartment's Charming Transformation
Video
A father-daughter duo and Nashville designer Jessica Stambaugh return a small century-old apartment to its glory.
Paint the Garage Door to Enhance Your Home's Curb Appeal
Gallery
Blend in or stand out, step up your curb appeal with freshly painted garage doors.
How Painting Shutters Can Boost Curb Appeal
Gallery
A fresh coat of paint is the quickest way to boost your home's curb appeal, but if your budget doesn't include painting the entire exterior, which often comes with a dizzying price tag attached, consider a simpler—but often just as impactful—fix, and give your shutters a little love.
Advertisement
5 Ways to Update Your Brick Without Painting It White
Video
Break with the trend and standout.
How To Paint Your Porch Ceiling
Gallery
How Painting Shutters Can Boost Curb Appeal
Gallery
A fresh coat of paint is the quickest way to boost your home's curb appeal, but if your budget doesn't include painting the entire exterior, which often comes with a dizzying price tag attached, consider a simpler—but often just as impactful—fix, and give your shutters a little love.
5 Ways to Update Your Brick Without Painting It White
Video
Break with the trend and standout.
How To Paint Your Porch Ceiling
Gallery
How To Paint Your Porch Floor
Gallery
Go bold with pattern or simple with color, but give your porch some personality with paint this summer.
This Thoughtful Renovation Turned an Outdated Cottage Into a Charming Mobile Bay Retreat
Video
Birmingham designer Mary Lauren McBride transformed a Fairhope, Alabama, rental into a welcoming waterfront escape.
Advertisement
10 Smart Tips for a Successful Kitchen Renovation
Video
Helpful advice as you start planning.
Tell Grandma To Get Out Her Good Luggage, We've Got 10 Trip Ideas for the Whole Family
Video
Multigenerational travel is the newest trend for 2021, and we can't wait to jump aboard.
6 Secrets To Getting Your Tulips To Thrive in the South
Video
The top tulip tips from Peter Grimaldi, Vice President of Gardens and Facilities at Nashville's Cheekwood Gardens and Estate.
How an Easter Ham Turned Into a Bittersweet Lesson on Letting Go
Article
My family's attempt to recreate my late uncle's beloved Easter ham taught us that failure didn't mean forgetting.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com