portrait of a woman with brunette hair wearing purple shirt
Elizabeth Brownfield
Elizabeth Brownfield is a writer and editor specializing in food and cooking with over 20 years of experience in the print and digital publishing industry. She has worked on staff at major publications throughout her career, including Domino, Martha Stewart, Metropolitan Home, Every Day with Rachael Ray magazine, and as Senior Digital Editor for Discovery Channel's Food Network.