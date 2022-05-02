Eddie-Hernandez
Eddie Hernandez is the founding chef of Taqueria del Sol, which juxtaposes the food traditions of his native Monterey, Mexico, alongside the culinary traditions of the American South. As a child, Eddie learned to cook from his grandmother in her restaurant kitchens in Mexico. After a several-year stint playing drums in a rock band in Texas, Eddie tired of the rock star lifestyle and moved to Georgia. Quickly finding work at a Mexican restaurant south of Atlanta, Eddie made his mark in the kitchen, laying the groundwork for his business partnership with Taqueria del Sol CEO Mike Klank. They opened the first location on Atlanta's Westside in 2000, creating a menu inspired by Hernandez's native Mexico and Klank's experiences in the American Southwest. Today there are Taqueria del Sol locations in Atlanta, Athens, and Nashville.