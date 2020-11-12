Daria Smith

Daria Smith is a freelance writer who specializes in home improvement, fashion, lifestyle and travel content. Her work has appeared in Southern Living, Better Homes and Gardens, Eating Well, Forbes, and Martha Stewart Living. When she isn't writing, she works as a blogger, editor, and social media strategist. This Charleston-based writer enjoys an iced latte on a warm afternoon and running at sunrise on Sullivan's with her dog Gracie.
10 Hairstyles To Convince You That Scrunchies Have Officially Made a Comeback
Article
Step aside, heat tools.
The Best Affordable Dresses from Amazon for Summer 2022
Article
Starting at $18.99.
15 Artificial Hanging Baskets That Look Like the Real Deal
Article
Your secret is safe with us.
The Best Bird Feeders for Your Backyard
Article
Perches for hummingbirds, orioles, cardinals, and more.
The Best Retro-Inspired Toasters To Give Your Breakfast a Vintage Spin
Article
Retro kitchen appliances are definitely having a moment.
Fruit-Inspired Fashion Finds We'll Be Wearing All Summer
Article
We're feeling a little fresh.
The Best Sweat Shorts That'll Keep You Cool and Cozy All Summer
Article
Once the temps hit the upper 80s, it's time to give your yoga pants the rest of the season off.
This Dehumidifier and Air Purifier Combo Will Help You Breathe Easy During Sweltering Southern Summers
Article
Amazon shoppers call this a hot-weather staple.
As a Runner with Arthritis, These Brooks Tennis Shoes Are the Only Ones I'll Wear When Training
Article
They always have my back and my feet.
The Best Back to School Shoes to Start the New Year Off on the Right Foot
Article
From comfortable sneakers to espadrille sandals, this list has something for everyone, for every occasion.
More Than 14K Amazon Reviewers Swear by The Ringer for Cleaning Their Cast Iron
Article
With 4.8 out of 5 stars, it gets our vote.
Amazon Farmhouse Kitchen Décor That'll Make Your Shabby-Chic Dreams Come True
Article
New finds with charm galore.
The Best Amazon Sneakers for Every Kind of Lifestyle
Article
You're bound to find a fit.
These Amazon Slip-On Sneakers Are Bound To Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You Own
Article
"Throw on and go" is our springtime motto.
Classic Corelle and CorningWare Patterns Just Like Mama's That You Can Buy Now
Article
Whether you're completing your collection or just getting started.
50 Gifts for Your Best Friend
Article
For the friend who is always there.
The Most Thoughtful Personalized Gifts for Your Sister
Article
She deserves something extra special.
The Best Ceramic Cookware for Every Budget
Article
These pots and pans that will get you cooking in 2021.
Smart Storage Ideas for Holiday Heirlooms
Gallery
For those Christmas items that hold the most special place in your heart.
