Cynthia Graubert

Cynthia is a James Beard Award winning cookbook author of 13 cookbooks. She has appeared in dozens of daily newspapers including The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, among many others. Her work has appeared in more than a dozen magazines including Southern Living, Better Homes and Gardens, Parents, Parenting, Taste of the South, and Taste of Home. She appears regularly on television morning programs around the country including Fox and Friends, Good Day Atlanta, Home & Family, Daytime, and others. She's a frequent conference speaker on the art of recipe writing and coaches culinarians on mastering multimedia for their brands.