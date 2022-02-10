Colleen McMillar
Colleen McMillar is a longtime journalist who, over a span of 36 years, has worked for three Pulitzer-Prize winning publications. She covered everything from rattlesnake roundups and child preachers to police departments and city halls as a reporter at The Telegraph in Macon, Ga., and The Times-Picayune in New Orleans. She's worked primarily as an editor in metro and sports departments for the past 28 years. In 2005, she was an assistant sports editor when Hurricane Katrina hit South Louisiana and levee failure led to devastating flooding across New Orleans. In an all-hands-on deck moment, she worked as part of a staff that won two Pulitzer Prizes for its comprehensive and compelling coverage of the disaster. In her role as an enterprise editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Colleen works with writers assigned to cover a range of topics, including public health, the economy, immigration and race and gender.