Coastal Living

When Is Crab Season?
Video
Get the lowdown on the best time of year to catch, buy, cook, and eat crabs.
Cucumber-Jalapeño Gin Coolers
New!
Refreshing, with a kick.
Grapefruit-Rosemary Mimosas
New!
They're pretty as can be.
Our 60 Prettiest Island Rooms
Gallery
Add the spirit of the islands to your home with ideas from these inspiring spaces.
Beach House Dining Rooms
Gallery
The great thing about beach-house style is that rooms can be as casual and relaxed as you are on the coast. Feast your eyes on these dining rooms.
The Best Seafood Dives in Florida
Gallery
The great state of Florida is practically lined with amazing seafood spots. Here are the best of the best.
Key West Style Interiors and Home Decor Ideas
Gallery
Get the laid-back look of South Florida and Key West with inspiration from these island homes.
4 Delicious Ways to Cook Oysters
Article
Roasted over an open flame, broiled with garlic butter, or served raw with a spritz of lemon— there are countless ways to enjoy an oyster. Here are
The Best Coastal Towns in the U.S.
Gallery
Plan a beach vacation location or find a new coastal community to live in and call home in this roundup of the best beach towns.
The Best Seafood Dives in Maryland
Gallery
If seafood dives were divided into boxing categories, Maryland would punch heavweight. It's home to some of the most famous crab feasting in the world.
6 Beach House Plans That Are Less Than 1,200 Square Feet
Gallery
If you've ever dreamed of building a little cottage by the sea, you've got to see these charming house plans, all less than 1,200 square feet.
30 Beautiful Beach House Bathrooms
Gallery
From high-end to laid-back, indoors to out, these coastal beach house bathrooms are filled with smart and stunning design ideas.
20 Beautiful Beach Cottages
Gallery
From polished and sophisticated beach cottages to rustic and casual beach cottages, browse through this roundup of our favorite beach cottages to find
100 Comfy Cottage Rooms
Gallery
Play up the coziness of your cottage with these color, pattern, and design hints.
A Beginner's Guide to Shells
Gallery
Are you a seashell novice? Use our helpful guide to figure out what shell you've found on the beach.
65 Beachy Porches and Patios
Gallery
What better way to enjoy gorgeous beach views than from a comfortable porch or deck? Find your own outdoor inspiration and ideas here.
For Sale: Charming Homes in Our Coastal Living Communities
Gallery
Snag your spot in one of our beautiful beach neighborhoods! Choose from townhouses, cottages, and Lowcountry classics to make your seaside dreams come true.
