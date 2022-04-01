Cheryl Day is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef, a self-taught scratch baker, and an entrepreneur. With her husband, Griffith Day, she is a cofounder of the Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia, and coauthor of The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook. Cheryl is a cofounder of Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice and a founding member of the leadership committee for the James Beard Foundation Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans. Back in the Day Bakery was named South's Best Bakery by Southern Living. Keep up with Cheryl at backinthedaybakery.com and on Instagram at @cherylday.