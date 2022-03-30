Cassandra King

Cassandra King is a bestselling author of five novels, two books of nonfiction, and numerous articles and essays. Her work has appeared in Southern Living, Cooking Light, Coastal Living, AARP, and Life magazines, among others. Cassandra has been a published author over three decades. Highlights include four novels published by Hyperion of New York, two of which made The New York Times and USA Today Bestsellers List, as well as a memoir published by William Morrow, which was named Southern Independent Booksellers 2020 Non-fiction Book of the Year. In 2020, she was Garden and Gun magazine's artist-in-resident at Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.
Why Baking this Christmas Wreath Will Always Remind Me of the Last Holiday With My Grandmother
Article
For Cassandra King, every time she bakes these warm, pillowy rolls, she's reminded of that last Christmas with her grandmother.
Advertisement
Christmas Sweet Roll Wreath
1
A sweet treat tied to Christmas memories old and new.
Sweet Memories of the Thanksgiving When I Prayed for Sweet Potato Pie
Article
A little patience can fill a heart with sweet gratitude.
The Mystery Behind Mother's Christmas Fruitcake
Article
Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake Recipe
1
Her daddy held the secret to this bourbon-doused fruitcake: pour more whiskey over it when Mama wasn't looking!
The South's Best Small Town 2017: Beaufort, South Carolina
Video
No matter where you're from, where you've been or where you're going, Beaufort feels like home.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com