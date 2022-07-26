Carrie Morey

Carrie Morey founded Callie's Hot Little Biscuit in 2005 with the goal of making the tender, buttery, made-by-hand biscuits of her mother accessible across the country. Today, the brand is widely recognized as an iconic Southern brand with national retail and e-commerce exposure, grab-and-go eateries, a food truck, and catering division in Charleston, and a devoted following. Carrie is the author of cookbooks: Callie's Biscuits and Southern Traditions and Hot Little Suppers, and stars in the culinary docu-series, How She Rolls, about biscuits, business, and balance in her life as an entrepreneur. She resides in Charleston, South Carolina, with her husband and three daughters.
Citrus Soy Chicken Skewers with Peanut Sauce
Hot Little Biscuit founder Carrie Morey shares a crowd-pleasing recipe for Thai-inspired chicken skewers from her cookbook, "Hot Little Suppers."
