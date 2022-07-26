Carrie Morey founded Callie's Hot Little Biscuit in 2005 with the goal of making the tender, buttery, made-by-hand biscuits of her mother accessible across the country. Today, the brand is widely recognized as an iconic Southern brand with national retail and e-commerce exposure, grab-and-go eateries, a food truck, and catering division in Charleston, and a devoted following. Carrie is the author of cookbooks: Callie's Biscuits and Southern Traditions and Hot Little Suppers, and stars in the culinary docu-series, How She Rolls, about biscuits, business, and balance in her life as an entrepreneur. She resides in Charleston, South Carolina, with her husband and three daughters.