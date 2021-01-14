Caroline Rogers

Travel and Culture Editor
Caroline Rogers is the travel and culture editor at Southern Living, where she writes and edits travel stories exploring the American South. She also contributes articles about books, arts, and the outdoors to the brand's digital platforms. She joined the magazine in 2016 and since then has reported on the beaches of the Florida Keys, opera in Houston's Theater District, and waterfalls across West Virginia, among many other spaces and places.
Why You Should Plan a Trip to Greenville, South Carolina, This Holiday Season
Video
Plan a getaway to Greenville, South Carolina, where you can walk in a (mild-weather) winter wonderland.
Magic in the Mountains: Plan the Ultimate North Georgia Road Trip
Video
The Georgia Mountain Parkway puts on a spectacular autumn show.
Marvel at the Golden Marshes on Sea Island in Autumn
Video
This coastal getaway offers a different sort of leaf peeping.
Watch an Exclusive Outtake from the New American Masters Documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It"
Video
It's a career-spanning perspective on the life of a groundbreaking performer.
Waterfall Country, West Virginia
Video
Find a landscape of cascades, canyons, and charming small towns in and around Blackwater Falls State Park.
Find the Fruits of Florida in Jackson County
Video
From farm tours to u-pick flower fields, Jackson County's got it growing on.
The Graduate Nashville Has the Coolest Karaoke in Town This Summer
Video
The hotel's watering hole is upping the fun with an animatronic karaoke bar.
Min Kwon's America/Beautiful Project Brings Together 70 Composers for a Concert Series Beginning on July 4th
Article
The upcoming event invites listeners to hear a familiar tune in a new way.
The Movie Musical Tick, Tick... Boom! Is Coming To Netflix
Article
The trailer for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical has been released.
The 10 Best Nature Documentaries To Stream Now
Article
A closer look at life on Earth is just a click away.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Is Getting a Movie Remake
Video
One of Williams's best-loved plays is heading to the big screen once again.
Plan a Weekend Getaway Full of Riverside Adventures in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Video
When the wanderlust kicks in, an outdoor oasis awaits you in the South's Scenic City.
6 Out-of-the-Box Herbs for Your Windowsill Garden
Video
Chocolate mint, anyone?
Watch the New American Masters Documentary on Flannery O'Connor Online Now
Video
A new film explores the life and work of the Southern writer.
Southern Poets To Read During National Poetry Month
Gallery
Pick up a new collection or two to explore.
Explore the Arts in Atlanta with Exciting Upcoming Exhibitions at the High
Video
A showcase of works by Calder and Picasso is among the scheduled exhibitions.
Monet and Lichtenstein Are Taking Over a Garden in Sarasota This Season
Video
Pop art goes to Florida this spring.
The Louvre Has Recently Digitized 482,000 Works of Art
Video
No ticket to Paris? No problem!
Learn About the Port Aransas Whooping Cranes
Video
Hundreds of whooping cranes spend their winters on the Texas coast.
The Queen's Gambit Is Being Adapted Into a Musical
Video
Players at the ready!
Explore the Life of L. Frank Baum In “American Oz” Premiering on PBS This Spring
Video
Follow the yellow brick road to PBS in April.
The South's Best Outdoor Adventures 2021
Gallery
Fresh air and outdoor adventure—what could be better?
The South's Best Walking Tours 2021
Gallery
Experience a new place at your own pace.
The Florida Everglades Are America’s Largest Subtropical Wilderness
Video
Everglades National Park is home to more than a million acres of natural wonders.
